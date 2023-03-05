“He didn’t cause them any problems” – Pundit highlights one negative from Chelsea’s win over Leeds United

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has been criticised by pundit Michael Dawson for his quiet and ineffective performance in the win over Leeds United yesterday.

The Blues ended their awful recent form by picking up a badly-needed three points, beating Leeds 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Wesley Fofana’s header.

However, one major concern for Graham Potter must surely be the poor form of Havertz up front, with the Germany international continuing to look out of place in this Chelsea side.

Havertz was regarded as one of the most exciting young players in world football during his time at former club Bayer Leverkusen, but it just hasn’t happened for him at Chelsea at all.

The 23-year-old has mainly played up front as a false nine for Chelsea, but Dawson has suggested it’s not the right role for him, saying he didn’t cause Leeds any problems in yesterday’s game.

“Kai Havertz, he’s just not a number nine,” former Tottenham man Dawson said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“He doesn’t want to stay between the sticks. He just roams about and he didn’t cause them any problems today.”

