Chelsea could look to cash in on Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Italian giants AC Milan are keen on signing the 27-year-old midfielder at the end of the season, and the Blues could sanction his departure for a fee of around €25 million

Loftus-Cheek has been a useful player for Graham Potter this season but Chelsea are hoping to bring in better midfielders at the end of the season.

The Blues have already sold Jorginho to Arsenal during the January transfer window and N’Golo Kanté could leave the club on a free transfer if the Blues do not renew his contract. Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are the only high-quality midfielders at the club right now and Potter will be hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season.

If the Blues manage to sign a top-quality player in the summer, Loftus-Cheek is likely to fall down the pecking order and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Selling him permanently at the end of the season would be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen whether Milan are prepared to pay the asking price for him. The 27-year-old will add defensive cover and physicality to the AC Milan midfield next season.

The midfielder is likely to have suitors in the Premier League as well and it will be interesting to see whether he is prepared to move to Italy at the end of the season.