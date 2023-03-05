Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and Crystal Palace have not managed to agree on an extension with him yet.

Presenter of the HLTCO podcast Dan Cook has now claimed that the player is likely to be on his way out of Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

“With every week that passes and no fresh news on a potential new contract for Wilf, I am becoming more and more resigned to the fact that he will be waving goodbye at the end of this season. “I don’t want to get too bent out of shape about it. But at the same time, you know, it is going to be a very sizeable hole that we are going to have to plug. “I’m not 100 per cent sure how we’re going to manage that without the financial muscle necessary to replace him. But you know, it’s something that we’ve been kicking down the road in terms of this particular saga for a number of years now.”

Zaha is at the peak of his career and he will feel that this is the right opportunity for him to make a step up and play for a big club.

He has established himself as a reliable Premier League attacker over the years and Zaha would be a superb option for most clubs in the division.

He will add pace, flair and goals to the side and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Ideally, Palace will want to renew his contract and keep him at the club for as long as possible, but they are powerless to stop him from leaving. The player has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the past as well but Palace have been unwilling to part ways with him.