Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly ready to invest £150million in West Ham United.

The businessman already owns a 27 per cent stake in the east London club, but it seems he’s now keen to keep on investing further in the Hammers following the recent passing of David Gold.

Gold owned 25 per cent of West Ham, so if Kretinsky purchases that he would become the majority shareholder of the Premier League side.

West Ham fans would surely benefit from someone else coming in and trying to help take the club forwards.

Kretinsky also owns Czech giants Sparta Prague.