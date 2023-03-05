Chelsea star’s contract talks on “stand-by” but two other key players want to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of three Chelsea players via his Twitter feed this morning.

The Blues finally got back to winning ways on the pitch yesterday as Graham Potter’s side enjoyed a 1-0 win at home to Leeds United, but off the pitch there remain some issues.

For now, the main thing is that Mason Mount’s contract talks are said to be on stand-by, according to Romano, though he has more positive updates on Raheem Sterling and N’Golo Kante.

See the tweet below as he says Sterling is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, while the final details of Kante’s new contract are close to being agreed…

Mount’s future certainly seems a concern, and it’s not yet clear if Chelsea can turn this situation around, with the England international sure to have big interest in him from elsewhere.

Liverpool have a genuine interest in Mount, as per Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, while pundit Stan Collymore also claims to have heard this move is very much on.

