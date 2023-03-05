GIF: Man United’s Lisandro Martinez sent to the shops by Liverpool star Mo Salah

Mo Salah ensured that it was a match to forget for Lisandro Martinez when Liverpool hosted Man United on Sunday.

After heading into the break at just 1-0 down, the visitors probably felt that they were still in the game, however, they completely collapsed in a second period which saw the Reds plunder a further six goals.

United’s defence were all over the place, and one piece of play in particular really stood out.

When Salah broke at pace on the way to setting up another goal, he was faced by Martinez and, very simply, sent him to the shops!