Chelsea are hoping to bring in quality reinforcements at the end of the season and they have identified Joao Felix and Declan Rice as potential summer targets.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea want to sign Felix permanently and they are hoping to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge as well.

The 24-year-old West Ham player wants to join a Champions League club and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can finish in the top four. Meanwhile, Felix has impressed since joining the Blues on loan.

Chelsea have now put up five first-team players for sale so that they can fund the incomings of Felix and Rice.

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea at the start of the season but the former Napoli defender has been quite inconsistent and he has been put up for sale.

Meanwhile, the Blues have not been able to agree on a new deal with Mason Mount and the 24-year-old is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

American International Christian Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order since the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Pulisic needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and moving away from Chelsea would be ideal for all parties.

Talented young midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away as well. If Chelsea cannot provide him with regular football, it makes sense to cash in the player.

Hakim Ziyech was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea but the move collapsed in January. The Moroccan is expected to leave the club at the end of the season and Chelsea will be hoping to invest the proceeds from these sales into the playing squad.