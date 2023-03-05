Manchester City rival Liverpool for transfer of world class 21-year-old

Manchester City are reportedly set to target a transfer deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Still only 21 years of age, the Croatia international already looks like one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of top clubs pursuing him in the near future.

Gvardiol has been linked with Liverpool by journalist Ben Jacobs in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column, and now the Daily Star claim Man City are looking at him.

Gvardiol could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, while City might do well to replace Aymeric Laporte, whose future looks in some doubt, according to the Daily Star.

Liverpool have not had the best season, so will surely be desperate to make changes to their squad, while City remain in the race for the Premier League title, but have not exactly been reaching the previous high standards they’ve set for most of Pep Guardiola’s reign.

A solid defensive player and leader like Gvardiol could be a great fit for both these clubs and would generally be another strong addition to English football.