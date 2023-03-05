Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was highly rated at the club when he broke into the first team seen but his development has stalled over the last few years.

Longstaff needs to leave Newcastle in order to play regularly and fulfil his potential.

It is clear that he is unlikely to get ample first-team opportunities at Newcastle and therefore staying at the Premier League club might not be a wise decision.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Longstaff will find it hard to break into Eddie Howe’s starting lineup and his recent loan spells have not worked out either.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I think that for Newcastle going forward now it’s going to be hard to break into that team. They are shopping at the top end of the market for reinforcements. Maybe a couple of seasons ago, Longstaff might have been getting a regular run in the side, it’s hard to break into that Newcastle starting eleven right now. “He’s had a few loan moves and that’s set him back. Obviously for all Newcastle fans, they love one of their own coming through and playing but it just hasn’t worked out for Longstaff, especially after that breakthrough he made scoring the winning goal against Manchester United. “But, that’s football. Things can change quickly and you can become a hero then quickly forgotten about soon after.”

The 22-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires and it remains to be seen whether he can find a club that is willing to trust in his ability and give him the opportunities he needs. He has plenty of time to develop and fulfil his potential. Playing under a manager who is ready to trust in him could help him regain his confidence and form.

He could be an attractive option for clubs looking to pick up bargains during the summer transfer window.