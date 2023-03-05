Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal have “always” tracked classy Bundesliga attacker

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s long-standing interest in a potential transfer move for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano admits Arsenal have always been tracking the Germany international, though he’s not aware of any fresh contacts over trying to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Brandt has shone in the Bundesliga, contributing nine goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, mainly operating in a central attacking role, though also occasionally filling in wide on the right.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will make Brandt a priority for the summer, but Romano also says it’s not yet clear what Dortmund will decide to do with the player.

We’ve often seen BVB sell their star names in the past, and that could be the case again here, but Romano says a decision on Brandt has not been made yet, while new attacking additions will also depend on many other factors at Arsenal.

Discussing the 26-year-old’s links with Arsenal, Romano said: “Julian Brandt has always been tracked by Arsenal. I’m not aware of fresh contacts at this stage, nothing new; also because Borussia Dortmund have still not decided on Brandt’s future. New attacking signings will depend on many factors, nothing is decided on summer plan yet.”