Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal have “always” tracked classy Bundesliga attacker

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s long-standing interest in a potential transfer move for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.
Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano admits Arsenal have always been tracking the Germany international, though he’s not aware of any fresh contacts over trying to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Brandt has shone in the Bundesliga, contributing nine goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, mainly operating in a central attacking role, though also occasionally filling in wide on the right.
It remains to be seen if Arsenal will make Brandt a priority for the summer, but Romano also says it’s not yet clear what Dortmund will decide to do with the player.
We’ve often seen BVB sell their star names in the past, and that could be the case again here, but Romano says a decision on Brandt has not been made yet, while new attacking additions will also depend on many other factors at Arsenal.
Discussing the 26-year-old’s links with Arsenal, Romano said: “Julian Brandt has always been tracked by Arsenal. I’m not aware of fresh contacts at this stage, nothing new; also because Borussia Dortmund have still not decided on Brandt’s future. New attacking signings will depend on many factors, nothing is decided on summer plan yet.”
In reality i don’t want us going for Julian Brandit now he is not going to bring anything new to Arsenal let’s go for more lively players even though he is a good player but for now he have nothing to offer cause he is going to be off and on so let’s focus elsewhere i don’t see him displacing any of those our young players instead you will be thinking of renewing Reiss Nelson contract Emile Smith Rowe has said it sometime ago That Nelson is bossing them when they were in the under 20 in our match with Nothenham forest he came and did something different yesterday he did same again let’s give him a new contract and Arteta must learn to give his players minutes because they can not contribute when they are not playing take a gamble it can pay off if it did not pay off no one should die no harm in trial