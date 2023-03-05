Liverpool and Manchester United to battle it out for 23-year-old Serbian

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

According to a report from Mirror, the two clubs are looking to bring in a backup goalkeeper at the end of the season and the 23-year-old Serbian international has popped up on their radar.

Manchester United will need to bring in a backup option for David De Gea and Petrovic could compete with the Spaniard for a starting berth next season. Also, Dean Henderson is expected to leave the club in search of regular football and Petrovic could be the ideal long-term replacement for De Gea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Irish goalkeeper is highly rated at Merseyside but he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he will not be able to do that at Liverpool especially with Alisson Becker ahead of him.

If the Irish keeper ends up leaving the club in the summer, Liverpool will need to bring in an alternative and Petrovic could be an understudy to the Brazilian international.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old throughout the Major League Soccer season and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to come forward with a concrete proposal for him at the end of the season.