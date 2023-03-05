Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid youngster Iker Bravo.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan from German club Bayer Leverkusen but Real Madrid have a purchase option for €6 million and it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos are prepared to sign the player permanently.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool and Newcastle are keen on signing the 18-year-old striker.

Bravo is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. A signing like him for a reasonable price this summer could prove to be a superb long-term investment for both Premier League clubs.

If Real Madrid exercise their option to sign the player permanently, they could sell him for a profit in the summer. Or else, the two English clubs will have to negotiate with Bayer Leverkusen for the player.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster and he is likely to prefer a permanent move to Real Madrid. However, if our transfer to Santiago Bernabeu does not materialise, he could be open to joining one of the biggest clubs in English football, Liverpool.

The Reds have a proven track record of improving talented young players and Bravo will be able to fulfil his tremendous potential with them.

Similarly, Newcastle are putting together a squad capable of challenging for major honours in the coming seasons and Bravo would be a superb prospect for them. Working with Eddie Howe will certainly aid his development.