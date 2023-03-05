Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it appears that Chelsea have beaten their rivals to his signature.

The 15-year-old is highly rated around Europe and clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund were all interested in signing the player.

A report from Football Insider claims that the midfielder is set to cost Chelsea around £20 million and he will join up with his new club when he turns 18 in 2025.

Pae has the potential to develop into a quality first-team player for the Blues in the coming seasons and it remains to be seen whether they can help him continue his development and fulfil his potential.

For now, the 15-year-old will concentrate on regular football with the Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle. He will have seen Moises Caicedo move from Independiente to the Premier League and establish himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, and he will want to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps.

Paez could end up saving millions for Chelsea in the transfer market if he manages to fulfil his potential with them.

It seems that Chelsea are looking to add to the pool of young talent at the club and they have brought in a number of talented young players in recent months.

Graham Potter has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Brighton, and it remains to be seen whether he can help the young players at Chelsea as well.