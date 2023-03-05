Liverpool player ratings vs Man United: Salah the star in record-breaking rout

It was a day to remember for Liverpool and Mo Salah in particular, and certainly one to forget for Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rampaged all over one of the form teams in the Premier League, and the eventual 7-0 victory for the Reds was a record-breaker.

Salah became Liverpool’s highest scorer in the Premier League, overtaking Robbie Fowler, whilst it was United’s heaviest defeat in 91 years.

Let’s take a look at the player ratings on a day to remember for the Anfield outfit.

Manchester United’s loss to Liverpool is their Heaviest defeat since 26th December 1931. That was 91 years, 2 months and 7 days ago Bruiser. ? pic.twitter.com/ZjfR7bTU1U — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2023

Alisson: Was rarely troubled in the second half aside from another error when trying to control the ball. Solid during the first half as United knocked on the door. (7)

Alexander-Arnold: A performance like this has been a while incoming from the England international, but he was afforded far too much space down United’s left and took full advantage. (9)

Konate: Took a while to settle into the game and struggle with the pace and intensity at times. A much better second half where he complement van Dijk well. (6)

Van Dijk: Still far from his best and on another day things might’ve been different. However, he marshalled his back line well and grew into the game as it went on. (7.5)

Robertson: Brilliant for the opening goal and a constant menace to United throughout the game. When he and Trent are in this mood, there’s no better wing back pair in the Premier League. (9)

Fabinho: Kept Liverpool ticking along and commanded the midfield throughout. Accurate passing, tough tackling… his best showing for a while. (8)

Elliott: Took his eye off the ball on a few occasions in the opening 45, but as Liverpool grew in confidence, so the youngster began to dictate things against his more celebrated opposite numbers. (7.5)

Henderson: As dogged a performance as we’ve seen in a while from Hendo. Needed to be at his best and was for large parts of the game. An example to his team-mates once again. (8)

Nunez: It’s taken a while but the striker is really growing into his role in the side, with this game evidencing his all-action skill set to the fullest. Devastating when needed, he really earned his stripes on Sunday. (9)

Salah: The Egyptian King at his absolute best. A constant thorn in the side of United’s defence in a game that had his signature written all over it. Goals, assists and work-rate, and the Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League after his brace. Absolute perfection. (10)

Gakpo: Started the rout with a sublime finish just before the break and took the game away from the visitors with his second. Strong and dynamic, he was the perfect accompaniment to Messrs. Salah and Nunez. (9)