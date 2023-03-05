“Next one to leave…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on major Liverpool rebuilding job

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on some important Liverpool transfer news following the announcement that Roberto Firmino would be leaving Anfield in the summer.

The Reds have endured a hugely disappointing campaign and need to make some changes before next term, with this current group of players, who’ve achieved so much together, looking to be at the end of their cycle now.

Firmino has been a great servant to Liverpool, but it looks like a good time for him to move on, and Romano says Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look like they’ll be next.

Meanwhile, the reporter also says Arthur Melo’s loan move won’t be made permanent…

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain never really lived up to expectations at Liverpool, so it’s probably wise to move both players on.

Still, with Arthur also not staying at LFC beyond this season, it does point to a huge amount of change in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

