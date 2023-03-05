Luke Ayling was apparently spotted fuming at one of his Leeds United teammates yesterday in the 1-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old could not help Leeds to a win on the day, but that certainly wasn’t for lack of determination as he made it clear how much he was expecting from his teammates.

At one point, Crysencio Summerville wasted a good attacking opportunity with some poor decision-making on the ball, and Ayling went over to shout at him, not holding back as he made his feelings clear about that wasted opportunity.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross witnessed this and wrote, “Once the ball went safely out of play, Luke Ayling would bound over to Summerville, red in the face and screaming at him.

“There was a quick arm around the shoulder, but the youngster was left with no doubt about how unimpressed the captain was with his ball management.”