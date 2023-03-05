Man City turn attention towards experienced star who almost joined Man United

Manchester City have reportedly identified Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as one of their priorities to come in next summer and replace Ilkay Gundogan.

Both Gundogan and Rabiot are heading towards being free agents this summer, and it seems the experienced France international is being eyed to replace the long-serving German at the Etihad Stadium.

Rabiot came close to joining Manchester United last summer, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano at the time, only for his salary demands to see the move to Old Trafford fall through.

Now Football Transfers claim Rabiot could be heading to the blue half of Manchester instead, with City in the market for a replacement for Gundogan this summer.

Rabiot has shone at Juventus, as well as at previous club Paris Saint-Germain, and it would be interesting to see the 27-year-old testing himself in the Premier League.

Some City fans will perhaps be hoping for a bigger name coming in in that department, but Rabiot on a free looks a smart option to consider.

United ended up signing Casemiro in that position instead, so they probably won’t have any regrets, even if Rabiot ends up strengthening their rivals.

