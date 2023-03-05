Euro giants on alert for potential transfer of unhappy Manchester United star

Sevilla are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has majorly flopped at Old Trafford, and he’s now said to be unhappy, with Sevilla possibly ready to offer him a way out of the club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Man Utd fans will be disappointed with how things worked out with Van de Beek, who looked a terrific prospect during his time at Ajax, but who has just never quite looked the right fit for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek might be able to revive his career elsewhere, though, and it seems Sevilla want to try their luck with him, with Todo Fichajes claiming that Monchi is a big fan of the player.

At this point, United would probably be glad to sell Van de Beek, so it just remains to be seen if the right offer comes in for him in the coming months.

The 25-year-old had a spell on loan at Everton last season but failed to make an impact, while injuries have held him back since Erik ten Hag took over as MUFC manager.