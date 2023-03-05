Exclusive: Manchester United scouts have been monitoring 22-year-old since October

Manchester United have been scouting Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong for the last few months, but there’s nothing concrete happening to move the deal forward at the moment.

Despite some Man Utd transfer rumours and links with Frimpong hotting up in the last couple of days, Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column to state that there haven’t been any direct contacts over this potential signing.

Although the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the highly-rated 22-year-old, but it seems their priority at right-back for the time being is to get Diogo Dalot to sign a new contract.

Dalot has been hugely impressive under Erik ten Hag, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also made a lot of progress this season, despite initially looking like he’d completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Frimpong is a fine talent and it’s not surprising that United scouts are watching him, but it’s not immediately obvious if there’d be a role for him in Ten Hag’s squad right now.

“Despite strong claims about Manchester United edging closer to signing Jeremie Frimpong, I’m told there’s nothing concrete on this one,” Romano said.

“Manchester United are following Frimpong, their scouts have been monitoring him since October as stated many times… but nothing else. No direct talks with agents or Bayer Leverkusen at this stage.

“The priority is to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also improved a lot and ended up staying in January.”