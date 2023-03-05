Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 23-year-old Italian defender’s contract at San Siro ends in the summer of 2024 and Inter Milan are hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

Apparently, the player earns around €4 million at the Italian club and Inter Milan are prepared to offer him wages of around €4.5m plus bonuses. It appears that the player’s agent is demanding wages of around €6m to sign an extension with the club.

Inter Live adds that Manchester United are looking to sign the player at the end of the season and they could double his current wages and offer him close to €8m per season.

Bastoni is undoubtedly one of the most talented young defenders around Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Manchester United have already signed two quality defenders in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The arrival of Bastoni will complete Erik ten Hag’s back three and help Manchester United improve immensely.

The 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player and working with a manager like Ten Hag will only accelerate his development.

The former Ajax manager has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his career and he is likely to play a positive role in Bastoni’s development as well.

It remains to be seen whether the player is tempted to move to Old Trafford in the coming months.

He will have just 12 months left on his deal at the end of the season and Inter Milan could be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension.