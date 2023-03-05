“Don’t get that” – BBC Pundit baffled by news coming out of Liverpool before big game vs Man Utd today

BBC football pundit Michael Brown has been left baffled by the timing of news on Roberto Firmino’s future at Liverpool.

The Brazilian forward is set to leave Anfield at the end of this season, it has been announced, with talks over a new contract taking place before a change of heart from the player.

Brown admits he can’t understand why this was announced now, just as Liverpool prepare to take on Manchester United in today’s big game in the Premier League.

“What I don’t understand is why does it comes out now? Right on the eve of a huge game for them, why are we getting wind that he’s going to be leaving the football club? I just don’t get that one bit,” Brown said.

LFC will have to hope this Firmino news doesn’t affect concentration ahead of Man Utd’s visit to Anfield later today.