MLS star could be set for transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Man United

Their stature as elite Premier League clubs should always ensure that both Liverpool and Manchester United should be at the head of the transfer queue when highly-rated stars become available.

At present, United are perhaps slightly ahead in their development under Erik ten Hag, as the Reds look to reinvent themselves under Jurgen Klopp.

This season has been something of a write off for the Anfield based outfit, with Champions League football for next season likely to be the best that they can hope for.

By contrast, Erik ten Hag has his players at the top of their game and still in the FA Cup, Europa League and with an outside chance of getting themselves in the title conversation. Not to mention their recent Carabao Cup final win.

Ahead of the summer break, it’s expected that clubs, agents and players will all be jostling for position to be in the box seat for transfer negotiations, and it appears that both north west giants could be in the market for the same player.

The Sun note that New England Revolution’s Serbian international keeper, Djordje Petrovic, may be of interest because of both clubs’ predicaments as far as custodians are concerned.

Were he to make the switch from MLS, it would surely only be as a back-up to either Alisson Becker or David De Gea.

Even then, both teams are well stocked in the goalkeeping department and are perhaps only assessing their options at this point.

It would certainly be difficult to make a case for a player untested in the Premier League when Liverpool and Man United have keepers that are crying out to be trusted, even if their contract situations need to be resolved for one reason or another.