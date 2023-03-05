Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Turkish outfit and he has one goal and four assists to his name across all competitions. The versatile full-back can operate on either flank and he could prove to be a useful player for Eddie Howe next season.

It is no secret that Newcastle will have to add more depth to the right-back department and Kadioglu could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Kieran Trippier is the only reliable right-back at the club right now and Newcastle cannot hope to use him every week next season, especially if they manage to secure Champions League qualification.

Howe will have to rotate his squad and he needs more options at his disposal. The 23-year-old defender has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and Howe could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

According to a report from Takvim, Brighton and Hove Albion are keen on signing the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can fend off of the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure the defender’s signature in the coming weeks.

Apparently, the two clubs are expected to come forward with an official offer for the defender in the coming days and the Turkish outfit value the player at €20 million. The reported asking price would love to be a very reasonable outlay if the player manages to adapt to English football quickly.