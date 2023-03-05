The way in which Eddie Howe likes his teams to play football was always going to mean that Newcastle needed a creative influence behind the front men that could open the door when needed.

A player whose guile and cunning even in the tightest of spaces was matched by his work-rate and goals and assists output.

Howe decided that Bruno Guimaraes was just that type of midfielder and, with money no object after Amanda Staveley and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club from Mike Ashley, the player was acquired from Lyon for £40m according to Sky Sports.

It may have taken a leap of faith from the player initially, however, ever since joining he’s proved that his manager made a shrewd decision.

As the graphic above via the official Premier League website shows, the 25-year-old Brazilian has certainly got amongst it in terms of goals and assists, and eight yellow cards evidences that he doesn’t shirk a tackle if it’s necessary.

Add his silky dribbling into the mix and it’s no wonder he’s quickly become a fan favourite on Tyneside.

It isn’t just those who spend their hard earned each week who have recognised his excellence either.

? Bruno Guimarães collects his 2022 Player of the Year award at this evening’s North East Football Writers’ Association annual dinner! Congratulations, @brunoog97! ? pic.twitter.com/x1py3pleLo — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2023

On Sunday night, Guimaraes was the proud recipient of the North East Football Writers’ Association 2022 Player of the Year award.

He’s clearly enjoying his football at St. James’ Park, and Football Insider note that the club are hopeful of tying him down to a new long-term deal.

However, his nod to Pep Guardiola, calling him ‘the best coach in history’ during a post-match interview with ESPN Brazil, after Newcastle’s loss to Man City will surely set tongues wagging.