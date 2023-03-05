‘Poor’: Shearer left seriously unimpressed by £100k-a-week Newcastle ace

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has hit out at Kieran Trippier’s sloppy performance in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Trippier made one poor pass at a key moment, which allowed City to take advantage and score their second goal through Bernardo Silva, killing off Eddie Howe’s side’s hopes.

“That was a really poor pass from [Kieran] Trippier. They played around the corner and [Erling] Haaland flicked it into Bernardo Silva [for the goal],” Shearer said on Match of the Day, as quoted by HITC.

Trippier earns £100,000 a week at St James’ Park, having been one of the club’s first big signing of the PIF era, and it’s fair to say fans will be expecting better from a player of his calibre.

