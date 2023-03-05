Opinion: Klopp’s midfield choices against Man United will haunt Liverpool in Super Sunday clash

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side, though in many respects he often has himself to blame.

The German does deserve the upmost respect for the job he’s done with the Anfield outfit, bringing the glory days back to the red half of Merseyside.

However, a penchant for continuing to use a less then dynamic midfield has seen the Reds under pressure in a number of games.

Again on Sunday he has chosen Jordan Henderson and Fabinho alongside the much more exciting Harvey Elliott.

Of course, Liverpool can’t go gung-ho into games but they do need players to be a driving force throughout the 90 minutes.

No one denies that Henderson has been the most wonderful of captains for the Reds, but the player can’t dictate games like he used to.

Where in the early days it appeared Klopp would mould his team game by game and no one was guaranteed a place in the starting XI, now the team can almost be named hours before.

Against the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, to name but two, you can’t help but think the hosts are going to be overrun on Sunday afternoon.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo – Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls his Sky colleagues ahead of Liverpool v Man United
Euro giants on alert for potential transfer of unhappy Manchester United star
Growing feeling that key figure will leave Tottenham before the start of next season

Not only are the Red Devils in better form, but Erik ten Hag will make those difficult decisions to leave players out if he believes the occasion requires it.

Are Liverpool really that light in squad terms that Klopp can’t mix and match and not only will there be no drop off in quality, but the squad will actually be enhanced?

 

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Casemiro Erik ten Hag Fabinho Harvey Elliott Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.