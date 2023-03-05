Opinion: Klopp’s midfield choices against Man United will haunt Liverpool in Super Sunday clash

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side, though in many respects he often has himself to blame.

The German does deserve the upmost respect for the job he’s done with the Anfield outfit, bringing the glory days back to the red half of Merseyside.

However, a penchant for continuing to use a less then dynamic midfield has seen the Reds under pressure in a number of games.

Again on Sunday he has chosen Jordan Henderson and Fabinho alongside the much more exciting Harvey Elliott.

Of course, Liverpool can’t go gung-ho into games but they do need players to be a driving force throughout the 90 minutes.

? #LIVMUN TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up to take on Manchester United today ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023

No one denies that Henderson has been the most wonderful of captains for the Reds, but the player can’t dictate games like he used to.

Where in the early days it appeared Klopp would mould his team game by game and no one was guaranteed a place in the starting XI, now the team can almost be named hours before.

Against the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, to name but two, you can’t help but think the hosts are going to be overrun on Sunday afternoon.

Not only are the Red Devils in better form, but Erik ten Hag will make those difficult decisions to leave players out if he believes the occasion requires it.

Are Liverpool really that light in squad terms that Klopp can’t mix and match and not only will there be no drop off in quality, but the squad will actually be enhanced?