Photo – Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls his Sky colleagues ahead of Liverpool v Man United

When Liverpool take on Manchester United, there’s always a pressure cooker atmosphere that takes things up a level or two.

The games between the two north west giants are invariably feisty affairs where no quarter is asked or given.

Sunday afternoon’s fixture isn’t expected to be any different, with a win for either side welcomed for differing reasons.

Ahead of the match, Sky pundit Jamie Carragher has used his sense of humour to defuse the tension a little.

Taking to Twitter, Carragher posted a picture the famous ‘sea shanty’ meme but had superimposed the heads with those of himself and Sky colleagues, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness.

The result was predictably hilarious!