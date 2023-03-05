Photo: Jude Bellingham likes Liverpool player’s post-match social media post

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was understandably all smiles after his side’s epic win over Manchester United on Sunday.

At the back of the tunnel at Anfield Stadium, the England international took a beaming selfie and posted it to social media.

It was liked by a number of people including potential Liverpool target, and Trent’s international team-mate, Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star is likely to be in high demand this summer, with a whole host of clubs believed to be interested in his services, and this latest interaction could set tongues wagging once again…