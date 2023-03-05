Photo: Liverpool fans make disgusting reference to Munich disaster ahead of Man United clash

Liverpool v Man United has always been an intense rivalry, as you might expect from two of the English top-flight’s storied clubs.
It’s a rivalry that has, however, been marred by disgusting chanting about the Heysel, Hillsborough and Munich disasters from rival supporters.
So much so that according to the official Liverpool website, both Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag issued a plea for calm before the Super Sunday clash.
That was clearly lost on Reds fans as a German flag with a plane and ’58’ (the year of the Munich disaster) was displayed on the gates outside Anfield.
Liverpool fans, disgusting as always, have put this flag on the gates outside Anfield. [@MufcWonItAll] pic.twitter.com/g6LPrgWeSt
— centredevils. (@centredevils) March 5, 2023
Disgusting!! As a Liverpool fan I am ashamed. Those that put that banner out, ARE NOT LIVERPOOL FANS!, They are just THUGS!!
Not Liverpool fans mate.
It makes United look good though.
Stop saying they’re not Liverpool fans because they clearly are!