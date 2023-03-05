Photo: Liverpool fans make disgusting reference to Munich disaster ahead of Man United clash

Liverpool v Man United has always been an intense rivalry, as you might expect from two of the English top-flight’s storied clubs.

It’s a rivalry that has, however, been marred by disgusting chanting about the Heysel, Hillsborough and Munich disasters from rival supporters.

So much so that according to the official Liverpool website, both Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag issued a plea for calm before the Super Sunday clash.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Gakpo sends Anfield wild as he fires Liverpool ahead against Man United MLS star could be set for transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Man United Photo: Liverpool fans make their feelings clear as plane flies banner over Anfield before Man United clash

That was clearly lost on Reds fans as a German flag with a plane and ’58’ (the year of the Munich disaster) was displayed on the gates outside Anfield.