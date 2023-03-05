Sancho and Garnacho miss out as ten Hag names strong Man United XI for Liverpool test

It’s one of the biggest games of the season for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag treating their Premier League test against Liverpool with the respect it deserves.

A win at Anfield is far from a foregone conclusion given the intensity with which the game is expected to be played and in front of a partisan Merseyside crowd.

League positions and form can arguably go out of the window when these two north west behemoths meet.

Despite a Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United and FA Cup win over West Ham featuring strong XIs from the Dutchman, he has decided that a game of such magnificence needs his best players standing toe to toe with the best that Liverpool have to offer.

That means despite making an impact in recent matches, the exciting Alejandro Garnacho will have to be content with a place on the bench.

Keeping him company will be England international, Jadon Sancho, who isn’t quite back to his best just yet.

These are the games that every player wants to take part in of course, and to that end, we can be assured that both players will be disappointed not to have done enough to persuade the manager they are worth his trust.

Harry Maguire misses out again, and it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former captain depart the Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

For now, all that will matter is trying to earn the three points that will cement their European ambitions further.