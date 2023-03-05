Stats show how Arsenal absolutely batter teams into conceding late goals

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have earned some important wins recently through dramatic late goals, including in yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 comeback against Bournemouth.

The Gunners were 2-0 down just before the hour-mark at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, before goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White, and, most importantly, Reiss Nelson, secured a crucial 3-2 win and another three points to keep them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Recently, Arsenal have also secured wins in stoppage time against Aston Villa and Manchester United, and the Telegraph have shown just how much Mikel Arteta’s side pushed and probed for the winning goals in those games by exhausting their opponents.

Their piece states that in those games, Arsenal averaged 69% possession in the second half, playing an average of 134 passes in the final third.

Arsenal players celebrate their dramatic win over Bournemouth
More Stories / Latest News
Luke Ayling spotted fuming at Leeds player during Chelsea game
“Next one to leave…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on major Liverpool rebuilding job
Czech billionaire planning £150m investment at West Ham United

With goal threats coming from all over the pitch, rather than one main source, this pressure eventually breaks teams down, meaning that even if the main attackers like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli aren’t at their best, like yesterday, there are other players who can get them out of trouble.

Arsenal have shared the goals around well this season, and they’ll need to keep finding ways to score if they are to win their first title since all the way back in 2003/04.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Gabriel Martinelli Jorginho Mikel Arteta Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.