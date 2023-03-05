Stats show how Arsenal absolutely batter teams into conceding late goals

Arsenal have earned some important wins recently through dramatic late goals, including in yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 comeback against Bournemouth.

The Gunners were 2-0 down just before the hour-mark at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, before goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White, and, most importantly, Reiss Nelson, secured a crucial 3-2 win and another three points to keep them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Recently, Arsenal have also secured wins in stoppage time against Aston Villa and Manchester United, and the Telegraph have shown just how much Mikel Arteta’s side pushed and probed for the winning goals in those games by exhausting their opponents.

Their piece states that in those games, Arsenal averaged 69% possession in the second half, playing an average of 134 passes in the final third.

With goal threats coming from all over the pitch, rather than one main source, this pressure eventually breaks teams down, meaning that even if the main attackers like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli aren’t at their best, like yesterday, there are other players who can get them out of trouble.

Arsenal have shared the goals around well this season, and they’ll need to keep finding ways to score if they are to win their first title since all the way back in 2003/04.