Tottenham Hotspur are looking to complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham have an obligation to buy the player permanently for a fee of around £30 million if he plays at least 45 minutes of 20 Premier League matches this season and the club finishes in the top four.

The report further states that Spurs are pushing to sign the player and the deal is almost done.

It seems that Tottenham are very impressed with his performances since joining the club on loan and they are prepared to pay the asking price for him even if the obligation to buy is not activated at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Tottenham and the Londoners need to hold on to him for the long run.

Kulusevski is certainly one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League right now and he could develop into a top-class player for Tottenham in the coming seasons.

The Swedish international has added creativity and flair in the final third. If he can add more goals to his game, Kulusevski could turn into the complete package for Tottenham. Kulusevski is only 22 and he has plenty of time to develop into a more complete player for Spurs.

Tottenham will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to keep talents like Kulusevski at the club in order to fulfil their ambitions. The reported £30m fee could look like a bargain in the coming seasons if the 22-year-old manages to fulfil his potential.