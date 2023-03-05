Growing feeling that key figure will leave Tottenham before the start of next season

There is reportedly the growing feeling that Antonio Conte will leave his position as Tottenham manager before the start of next season.

The Italian tactician has not been taking charge of games recently for health reasons, but is now set to return to the dugout for Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against AC Milan.

According to the Daily Mail, he returns just as there is the growing sense that he will not be at Spurs for the long term, and may even be gone before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s certainly not gone too well for Tottenham recently, with a surprise defeat to Sheffield United seeing them exit the FA Cup, while they were also beaten 1-0 by Wolves yesterday.

Conte has long had the reputation for being one of the very finest managers in world football, but he hasn’t ever quite seemed like the right fit for Tottenham.

Spurs fans may well feel that it would now be a good time to try something different, while Conte himself would also probably be happier with a different project.