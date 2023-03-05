Exclusive: Arsenal transfer interest in Dortmund star, Liverpool exit explained – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys! Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this and more exclusive transfer news straight to your inbox and completely ad-free!

Arsenal

Julian Brandt has always been tracked by Arsenal. I’m not aware of fresh contacts at this stage, nothing new; also because Borussia Dortmund have still not decided on Brandt’s future. New attacking signings will depend on many factors, nothing is decided on summer plan yet.

Arsenal offered Moises Caicedo a huge salary in January, which is why Brighton have given him a new contract with a pay rise, but it won’t stop top clubs being there for the midfielder in the summer.

Mikel Arteta: “Saliba had instant impact. First two training sessions, we looked at him and thought: there’s huge potential here. He came in and said: I’m going to prove that I’m very good, I deserve to be here. He took out every question mark that we could have with him.”

Bayern Munich

Joao Cancelo was left on the bench for 90 minutes last night after playing just 12’ last game vs Union. Julian Nagelsmann: “Joao’s handling the situation well. I don’t have impression that he’s breaking off. Stanisic is a bit more defensive, that’s the reason.”

Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus on his contract expiring in June: “Of course I can’t imagine myself not playing for Borussia Dortmund, in this stadium… I hope not.”

Contract talks are ongoing in order to make internal decision soon.

Brighton

I’ve been asked a few times about Moises Caicedo surprisingly signing a new contract with Brighton, but it’s not about being persuaded; Caicedo deserved a pay rise after £70m turned down by Brighton and a huge salary from Arsenal, so it was absolutely normal to accept. I think top clubs will try again to sign him in the summer, contract extension helps Brighton for sure but there’s no release clause in the deal and it doesn’t change the situation for the summer: top clubs will be there.

Bristol City

I can’t mention the clubs at this stage but I can confirm there is interest from Premier League clubs in Alex Scott. Bristol City won’t negotiate for less than £20-25m.

Chelsea

Graham Potter: “If results aren’t good enough… then you know your job is in danger. That’s our [coaches] life. I just have to do my best, try to improve the situation until there’s a point where we’re not able to go forward — that has not been the case, we keep fighting.”

Potter: “The players fought for the win and it allows us to keep moving forward. Players with me? It needs to manifest itself in wins. Talk is cheap. The results haven’t been good enough and that is my responsibility. We have to try to improve and win.”