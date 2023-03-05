Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has been quite critical of the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in recent weeks.

The former Manchester United captain played in a similar role to that of the West Ham star and he has revealed that the 24-year-old has not been very impressive this season and his inflated transfer valuation has a lot to do with good PR from the London stadium.

In response to the former Premier League midfielder, Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed that Keane is a bitter person and he probably has something against the West Ham midfielder.

“I’ve watched him for England when maybe he’s got a freer role to go a bit more forward. “When you watch him at West Ham he’s got to sit there. You’ve got [Tomas] Soucek who wants to get in the box and on the end of crosses. He hasn’t got the licence to roam forward. “When he’s at it, Declan Rice, he can run with the ball, he’s got that long stride. He can score goals, great striker of the ball. “I think sometimes some of these pundits like Roy Keane, who is a bitter guy, we had him at Aston Villa, very bitter person, has got something maybe against him.” https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1632103618605137922

Rice has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the league and he has been linked with a number of top clubs recently.

The England international is expected to join a club in the Champions League at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

There is no doubt that Rice is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him.