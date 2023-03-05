Video: Boozed up Liverpool fans mock Man United with hilarious chant

Liverpool supporters were always going to be sinking a few lagers in celebration after watching their team take Man United to the cleaners in their Super Sunday clash.
A 1-0 lead at half-time thanks to Cody Gakpo was probably a fair reflection on play, and at that stage United were still very much in the game.
Their second-half capitulation, with goals from Gakpo, Mo Salah (2), Darwin Nunez (2) and Roberto Firmino, surely wiped the smile from Erik ten Hag’s face, and led to a bit of trolling from fans watching on in a pub.
Who put the ball in Utd’s net
Half the fuckin team did ? pic.twitter.com/RILRimUASz
— ? Swifty ?? (@andrew_m_swift) March 5, 2023