Video: Carragher’s comical reaction to Liverpool’s seven goals with Neville silenced

Liverpool stalwart, Jamie Carragher, made sure he properly celebrated every one of Liverpool’s goals in their stunning 7-0 win over Man United, rubbing Sky Sports colleague, Gary Neville’s face in it as he did so.

By the end of the game, the ex-Man United defender could only sit there stoney faced, as Carragher screamed in delight, getting louder and more manic as the scoreline crept up.

It’s comical to watch if you’re a Reds fan, not so much if you’re a Red Devil.

