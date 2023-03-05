Video: Darwin Nunez header puts Liverpool two up against Man United

If Erik ten Hag was hoping for a response from his Man United side going 1-0 down at Liverpool, a Darwin Nunez header to put the hosts 2-0 up after half-time wouldn’t have been on the agenda.

Though the Red Devils had gone into the break behind to Cody Gakpo’s sweetly struck opener, they had played their part in an absorbing contest.

They were hit with a sucker punch, however, not long after the whistle sounded for the second half.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Gakpo sends Anfield wild as he fires Liverpool ahead against Man United MLS star could be set for transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Man United Photo: Liverpool fans make their feelings clear as plane flies banner over Anfield before Man United clash

With United’s defence all at sea, Harvey Elliott’s cross found Nunez to power home a second.

WHAT A START TO THE SECOND-HALF FOR LIVERPOOL ? Darwin Núñez ? pic.twitter.com/cb4KSBzmJC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and ESPN