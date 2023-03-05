Video: Darwin Nunez header puts Liverpool two up against Man United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
If Erik ten Hag was hoping for a response from his Man United side going 1-0 down at Liverpool, a Darwin Nunez header to put the hosts 2-0 up after half-time wouldn’t have been on the agenda.

Though the Red Devils had gone into the break behind to Cody Gakpo’s sweetly struck opener, they had played their part in an absorbing contest.

They were hit with a sucker punch, however, not long after the whistle sounded for the second half.

With United’s defence all at sea, Harvey Elliott’s cross found Nunez to power home a second.

Pictures from Sky Sports and ESPN

More Stories Darwin Nunez Erik ten Hag Harvey Elliott

