Video: Firmino makes it seven for Liverpool inflicting Man United’s heaviest ever Premier League loss

Anfield has rarely seen nights like this, with Manchester United conceding an incredible six second half goals, including Roberto Firmino’s late strike to give Liverpool a record-breaking 7-0 win.

Not only was the whitewash United’s worst ever Premier League defeat, but it was also their heaviest since Boxing Day 1931.

A seismic result for many reasons, not least because it was the Red Devils that were the form team going into this one.

Firmino’s goal followed braces from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, as the Reds ran riot against one of their biggest rivals.

