Video – Gakpo sends Anfield wild as he fires Liverpool ahead against Man United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
The first goal in the Liverpool v Man United Super Sunday clash took a while in coming but was well worth the wait, Cody Gakpo sending the Anfield faithful delirious just before half-time.

A feisty affair was expected and it hadn’t disappointed in that respect. Indeed, the warrior-like intensity from both sides more than made up for the lack of goals.

Andrew Robertson’s inch-perfect pass inside Diogo Dalot still left Gakpo with a bit to do, but as he moved inside he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner to give the hosts the advantage.

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Andrew Robertson Cody Gakpo Diogo Dalot

