Video – Gakpo sends Anfield wild as he fires Liverpool ahead against Man United

The first goal in the Liverpool v Man United Super Sunday clash took a while in coming but was well worth the wait, Cody Gakpo sending the Anfield faithful delirious just before half-time.
A feisty affair was expected and it hadn’t disappointed in that respect. Indeed, the warrior-like intensity from both sides more than made up for the lack of goals.
Andrew Robertson’s inch-perfect pass inside Diogo Dalot still left Gakpo with a bit to do, but as he moved inside he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner to give the hosts the advantage.
