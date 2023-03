Sunday was a day to forget for Man United fans, and one of the most well-known, content creator, Mark Goldbridge, stormed out of the live stream for the Liverpool game early as Roberto Firmino stroked home the hosts seventh goal of the afternoon.

Along with many other Red Devils, Goldbridge surely couldn’t have countenanced on things going quite so badly at Anfield.

A second half capitulation saw him getting angrier and swearier, to the point where he just couldn’t take it anymore.