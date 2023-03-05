No sooner had Man United conceded a second to Liverpool thanks to a powerful headed finish from Darwin Nunez, than they were picking the ball out of the net again, Cody Gakpo bagging his second.

Anfield was in raptures as the hosts tore Erik ten Hag’s side apart, and the Dutchman should be particularly concerned with the ease in which Liverpool were allowed to move through the gears.

Their counter attack actually started in their own box, and once United’s chance was snuffed out, Mo Salah was sent on his way, attacking the Kop end.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Darwin Nunez header puts Liverpool two up against Man United Video – Gakpo sends Anfield wild as he fires Liverpool ahead against Man United MLS star could be set for transfer tug of war between Liverpool and Man United

A simple ball into Gakpo saw the striker lift the ball over David de Dea and end the match as a contest with 40 minutes still to play.

Gakpo adds a THIRD with stunning finish past De Gea ?? pic.twitter.com/n6zPLlB7HF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

CODY GAKPO AGAINNNNN ? It’s a simply gorgeous goal by the Liverpool forward but wow, what an assist by Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian puts Lisandro Martinez in a blender. The Reds in dreamland. Watch LIVE | https://t.co/rIQJsHREr8#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/BRyPO2cqw1 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 5, 2023

¡Letal contragolpe?! ? Cody Gakpo marca su doblete picando el pase de @mosalah y hacen estallar Anfield Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United ? @Telemundo y Telemundo APP ?? https://t.co/sufx8D1dpm#LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/PlnypTeNJw — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, Optus Sport and Telemundo Deportes