Video: Lightning fast Liverpool break sees Salah set up Gakpo to end Man United fixture as a contest

No sooner had Man United conceded a second to Liverpool thanks to a powerful headed finish from Darwin Nunez, than they were picking the ball out of the net again, Cody Gakpo bagging his second.

Anfield was in raptures as the hosts tore Erik ten Hag’s side apart, and the Dutchman should be particularly concerned with the ease in which Liverpool were allowed to move through the gears.

Their counter attack actually started in their own box, and once United’s chance was snuffed out, Mo Salah was sent on his way, attacking the Kop end.

A simple ball into Gakpo saw the striker lift the ball over David de Dea and end the match as a contest with 40 minutes still to play.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Optus Sport and Telemundo Deportes

