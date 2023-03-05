Video: Liverpool’s seven goals against Man United get the full Peter Drury treatment

Peter Drury remains the don of football commentators and, frankly, he outdid himself on Sunday whilst commentating on Liverpool’s epic 7-0 demolition of Manchester United.
His dulcet tones appear to elevate any matches he covers, his vocabularic canon unsurpassed.
He certainly had a job on his hands with the Premier League’s Super Sunday fixture though.
As each goal flew in, Drury had to find even more ways to elucidate what was unfolding in front of him, and given the regularity at which Liverpool were puncturing United’s back line, that was no mean feat.
Bravo!
Cody Gakpo 1-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN ?? pic.twitter.com/mmGUd1ofDU
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Nunez 2-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/SXKIF9L87B
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Cody Gakpo 3-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/HNwQVcXbaB
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Salah 4-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/e1ZFGlP73j
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Nunez 5-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/x3fNGIzqhI
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Salah 6-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/lkxCtJcTLe
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023
Firmino 7-0 Peter Drury commentary #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/tfOv4I5xLX
— Kendrick Kamal (@Kamaldeen__) March 5, 2023