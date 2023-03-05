Video: Moise Kean handed straight red card just 40 seconds after coming on for Juventus

Juventus
Posted by

It was a night to forget for Moise Kean and Juventus, with the ‘Old Lady’ of Serie A losing 1-0 at Roma and the player given his marching orders just 40 seconds after coming on as a late substitute.

Whilst Roma’s goalscorer, Gianluca Mancini, did appear to make the most of the contact after having tussled frantically with Kean, the wild swing that the latter took with his right leg left the official with little choice.

Perhaps he was unhappy about being on the bench in the first place, but it’s no way for a professional player to react.

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo and Arena Sport

More Stories Moise Kean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.