Video: Moise Kean handed straight red card just 40 seconds after coming on for Juventus

It was a night to forget for Moise Kean and Juventus, with the ‘Old Lady’ of Serie A losing 1-0 at Roma and the player given his marching orders just 40 seconds after coming on as a late substitute.

Whilst Roma’s goalscorer, Gianluca Mancini, did appear to make the most of the contact after having tussled frantically with Kean, the wild swing that the latter took with his right leg left the official with little choice.

Perhaps he was unhappy about being on the bench in the first place, but it’s no way for a professional player to react.

Absolutely glorious delayed reaction from Gianluca Mancini to Moise Kean's red card offence ?? pic.twitter.com/1OVYBCGGvN — J #SupportLocal #SouthgateOut (@Two_Pradista) March 5, 2023

Moise Kean sees red 40 seconds after coming onto the pitch. ? pic.twitter.com/hwtiYsoyV7 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 5, 2023

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo and Arena Sport