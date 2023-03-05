After Liverpool had demolished Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday, things got a little bit heated in the Sky Sports studio between Messrs. Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Understandably, the ex-Liverpool pair were cock-a-hoop at their side’s victory, whilst the ex-United stalwarts were smarting after a record-breaking Premier League defeat.

You could sense the way in which the discussion was heading, with Gary Neville getting more and more uptight as it went on.

So much so that he even resorted to claiming that Carragher and Souness were gloating like little children.

Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville ?? pic.twitter.com/F4YhXdxvWs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports