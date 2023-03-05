Video: Darwin Nunez bags his second and Liverpool’s fifth as they run riot against Man United

It was a day to forget for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side, with Darwin Nunez heading home his second and Liverpool’s fifth goal at Anfield in the Super Sunday fixture.

The match was fairly even in the first half, with only a Cody Gakpo goal separating the sides.

Within five minutes of the second half, however, the Reds were out of sight thanks to Nunez and Gakpo again.

Mo Salah had the Kop in raptures with a stunning finish before Nunez rose highest to divert another cross home and see the hosts go nap.

Nunez double now. “Can we play you every week?” imminent ?#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/fo90qVxfPI — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 5, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and ESPN