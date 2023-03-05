Video: Raphinha’s flying header gives Barcelona priceless lead against Valencia

It was back to La Liga duty for Barcelona on Sunday, and coming off the back of a battling Copa del Rey win at Real Madrid, confidence would be expected to be high against Valencia.

Given that the blaugranes stumbled in their last league fixture against lowly Algeria, they couldn’t afford to take Los Che lightly.

An open and exciting game saw both sides passing the ball about well, and a beautifully stroked ball from Barca captain, Sergio Busquets, saw Raphinha fly high to power home the opener.

Ball from Busquets ?

Finish by Raphinha ? It's a great Barcelona goal for the opener against Valencia ??#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/fY9POYYGRE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 5, 2023

Sergio Busquets ? Raphinha Barcelona make it look easy. ?? (??: @ESPNFC ) pic.twitter.com/EXhED44Y5P — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 5, 2023

? FC Barcelona Goal ?? Raphinha pic.twitter.com/HpJ2YqtrRF — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) March 5, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay UK, beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo