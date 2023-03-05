Video: Raphinha’s flying header gives Barcelona priceless lead against Valencia

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It was back to La Liga duty for Barcelona on Sunday, and coming off the back of a battling Copa del Rey win at Real Madrid, confidence would be expected to be high against Valencia.

Given that the blaugranes stumbled in their last league fixture against lowly Algeria, they couldn’t afford to take Los Che lightly.

More Stories / Latest News
Sancho and Garnacho miss out as ten Hag names strong Man United XI for Liverpool test
Opinion: Klopp’s midfield choices against Man United will haunt Liverpool in Super Sunday clash
Photo – Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls his Sky colleagues ahead of Liverpool v Man United

An open and exciting game saw both sides passing the ball about well, and a beautifully stroked ball from Barca captain, Sergio Busquets, saw Raphinha fly high to power home the opener.

Pictures from Viaplay UK, beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Raphinha Sergio Busquets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.