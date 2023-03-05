Video: Salah is Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer as he scores their sixth against Man United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Given the current form of both teams heading into this fixture, there is no one that could’ve predicted that Liverpool would’ve put six past Manchester United, Mo Salah putting the cherry on top of a very big cake on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag will be pondering just how his swashbuckling side capitulated so badly in the second half, where Darwin Nunez (2), Salah and Cody Gakpo added to the latter’s first half strike.

The scoring didn’t end there remarkably, as the Egyptian King was again left unmarked in the area to bag his side’s sixth goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Darwin Nunez bags his second and Liverpool’s fifth as they run riot against Man United
Video: Salah lashes stunner past de Gea to give Liverpool 4-0 lead over Man United
Video: Lightning fast Liverpool break sees Salah set up Gakpo to end Man United fixture as a contest

No wonder the shirt came off in celebration.

Pictures from ESPN and beINSports

More Stories Cody Gakpo Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.