Video: Salah is Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer as he scores their sixth against Man United

Given the current form of both teams heading into this fixture, there is no one that could’ve predicted that Liverpool would’ve put six past Manchester United, Mo Salah putting the cherry on top of a very big cake on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag will be pondering just how his swashbuckling side capitulated so badly in the second half, where Darwin Nunez (2), Salah and Cody Gakpo added to the latter’s first half strike.

The scoring didn’t end there remarkably, as the Egyptian King was again left unmarked in the area to bag his side’s sixth goal.

No wonder the shirt came off in celebration.

BREAKING: Mo Salah equals Robbie Fowler's record for most Premier League goals in a Liverpool shirt. pic.twitter.com/40R3GOGKzh — Gatsinzi_Dan (@SchnackOnly) March 5, 2023

Pictures from ESPN and beINSports