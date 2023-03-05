Video: Salah lashes stunner past de Gea to give Liverpool 4-0 lead over Man United

If Man United thought their afternoon was bad enough already, Mo Salah’s incredible finish at the Kop end to make it 4-0 to Liverpool really rubbed salt in the wounds.

On current form, Erik ten Hag’s side could rightly be seen as the favourites in the fixture despite the fact they hadn’t won at Anfield for seven years.

Cody Gakpo had given the hosts a half-time lead, but the visitors were still in the game.

Everything unravelled just after half-time with Darwin Nunez and Gakpo again taking the match away from United.

Step forward Salah with the finish of the afternoon, lashing the ball into the net and in off the crossbar.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Optus Sport and beIN Sports

