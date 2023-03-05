Video: Souness predicts Liverpool rout as smug Neville and Keane laugh in his face

There must be a bit of Nostradamus in Graeme Souness because his pre-match prediction that Liverpool would be bang up for a win over Man United is unlikely to have been shared by too many people.

Even his colleagues at Sky Sports, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, looked smug and were laughing in his face at the comments.

To be fair, it was United that were the form team, but Anfield remains a bogey ground for them. Never in their wildest dreams would they have expected to be hammered 7-0 though, their heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

